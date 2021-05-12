Procter & Gamble is ‘beyond excited’ about new global partnership with Harry and Meghan

0 Shares Share

The Oprah interview was taken very much at face value in the US, with Meghan Markle’s “truth” comprehensively trumping Piers Morgan’s interpretation of it. Procter & Gamble has jumped on the bandwagon of support for Markle and is now “beyond excited” to announce a multi-year partnership with Prince Harry and The Duchess of Sussex for its #LeadWithLove campaign.

P&G is clear that the deal is with the couple’s non-profit Archewell Foundation, although it’s hard to imagine that it’s not going to be lucrative for Harry & Meghan in one way or another. The company has clearly forgiven the 11-year-old Meghan for earlier complaints about its sexist language.

The partnership looks to be the embodiment of “woke” culture, with no cause left untouched. P&G says that togetherr they will be “building more compassionate communities around the world” and pursuing a “true shared mission centred on gender equality, creating more compassionate and inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through Para sports.”

All this while “elevating the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their points of view and experiences are heard where decisions are made.”

It’s going to need a multi-year partnership to achieve all that.