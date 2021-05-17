Don't Miss

Post-pandemic creativity: Nike and Burger King

Nike has struck a content deal with the UK’s Channel 4 and the first 22-minute doc -‘New Heights’ from agency Wieden+Kennedy – will run on All4.

It tracks a young Londoner’s bid to test himself as a high board diver.

Clever way to build on the success of their ‘Londoner’ commercial.

Not everyone’s a fan of all things Nike but it makes its communications work hard.

MAA creative scale: 8.

BBH is on the case of Burger King’s new branding (new branding for all sorts of companies clearly being a way of passing the time in the pandemic) by unveiling the Whopper’s “secret ingredient” – fire.

(if you scan this one it smokes – don’t try this at home.)

More clever thinking: 8.

