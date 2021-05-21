Post-pandemic creativity: LinkedIn and John Lewis

0 Shares Share

It’s amazing what powerful catchy music and plenty of TV airtime does: this ad from LinkedIn and agency VCCP is all over the place now – and not a resting CEO in Weybridge in sight.

Social media owners get old-style advertising, whatever they tell their ad clients.

Meanwhile, John Lewis may be closing stores in some places but Edinburgh is re-opening and adam&eveDDB has produced a diverting Out of Home campaign to accompany it. With illustrations by Marc Burckhardt showing some of the city’s better know landmarks.

MAA creative scale: (both): 7.