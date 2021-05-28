Post-pandemic creativity: ITV’s Veg Power, France TV Sport/Olympics and Shelter

0 Shares Share

ITV is back, trying to tempt kids to eat their veggies by declaring war on them. From adam&eveDDB.

While MullenLowe France is plugging July’s Olympics for France TV Sport, still on the runway although it’s stuttering a bit. Using Japanese art and fat traqditional gentlemen, which is quite brave these days.

MullenLowe France – France TV Sport | Japan Olympics | 2021 from MullenLowe Group on Vimeo.

UK agency Who Wot Why is going into bat for homelessness charity Shelter with a surprisingly good-looking film (for a charity.)

MAA creative scales: better than average certainly; trying to be different. Lets be generous: 8 all round.’