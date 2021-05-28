Don't Miss

Post-pandemic creativity: ITV’s Veg Power, France TV Sport/Olympics and Shelter

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 8 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

ITV is back, trying to tempt kids to eat their veggies by declaring war on them. From adam&eveDDB.

While MullenLowe France is plugging July’s Olympics for France TV Sport, still on the runway although it’s stuttering a bit. Using Japanese art and fat traqditional gentlemen, which is quite brave these days.

MullenLowe France – France TV Sport | Japan Olympics | 2021 from MullenLowe Group on Vimeo.

UK agency Who Wot Why is going into bat for homelessness charity Shelter with a surprisingly good-looking film (for a charity.)

MAA creative scales: better than average certainly; trying to be different. Lets be generous: 8 all round.’

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.