Post-pandemic creativity: Guinness welcomes back drinkers

From Monday in England (not sure about the whole UK) we’ll be able to go back inside pubs, cafes and restaurants – rather than freezing our butts off outside in an uncommonly cold spring.

Don’t want to sound too triumphant, half our readers are outside the UK and still suffering much more from the pandemic.

Guinness, as ever, has hitched a lift on this particular bandwagon early with a nice effort that sounds an appropriately elegiac note, referencing one of its best-known lines. From AMV BBDO.

Guinness owner Diageo has donated £30m in money and goodies to pubs in the pandemic so can’t be accused of not doing its bit.

MAA creative scale: 7.

