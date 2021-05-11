Post-pandemic creativity: Eric beats Einstein

0 Shares Share

It doesn’t look like many of us are going to be able to watch the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 29 – Istanbul, the designated location is looking unlikely so UEFA is thinking of moving it to Portugal; logical, eh, with two British teams – thanks to covid restrictions and all the rest of it.

So Hotels.com is offering ‘do not disturb’ suites for the occasion (or, indeed, any other occasion you may not want disturbing.) Its agency (Anomaly?) has wisely signed up the ever-reliable (for ads anyway) Eric Cantona to get some hard-earned peace and quiet.

LOL, which you don’t get very often these days. But you do with Eric.

MAA creative scale: 8.

Meanwhile AMV BBDO has gone to town with this effort for UK Smart Meters, gadgets that supposedly measure your energy more accurately. With a rather perturbingly realistic Albert Einstein in the bath.

Smart Meters are regarded with suspicion by many consumers for all sorts of reasons: privacy for example – do we really want another in-house gadget clocking what we do? What happens when the Russians hack the entire internet and nothing works?

But this doesn’t hack it somehow, not really sure why. Maybe because you’re wondering how did they do that? YouTube viewers seem to agree.

MAA creative scale: 4.