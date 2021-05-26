Philips consolidates creative and media with Omnicom

0 Shares Share

Philips, now primarily a maker of healthcare kit, has awarded its creative, media and PR business to Omnicom.

WPP’s Ogilvy loses creative and Dentsu most of the media business although it retains domestic appliance brands, now owned by private equity. Philips spends around $300m annually. Omnicom’s TBWA will handle creative, OMD media.

Philips says: “As we look to extend our leadership as a health technology solutions provider, Omnicom will be an important part of our world-class marketing capabilities, helping us to deliver personalized, differentiating customer experiences.

“We continue to advance digital-first, always-on engagement and e-commerce strategies that enable us to meet our customers where and how they want to be engaged, bringing Philips’ brand purpose – improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation – to life.”

Philips is no longer a flagship global account but it’s a good win for Omnicom, which was battered by the pandemic in 2020, against the other big ad holding companies.