Don't Miss

Pepsi’s unapologetic take on post-lockdown life: ‘The mess we miss’ by VaynerMedia

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Pre-pandemic life can look pretty yucky to us now, which means there’s something fascinatingly repulsive about the scenes in this new ad by VaynerMedia. It will take some getting used to all that sweating and shouting and singing in such close proximity all over again, and the shock value of sharing a can of Pepsi provides a good twist at the end.

Todd Kaplan, VP marketing at Pepsi, said: “Looking back at life before the pandemic, it’s easy to feel nostalgic. Even though now those moments might look a bit messy, this familiar past also represents an optimistic future we can all hope to achieve as we look to get to the other side. We believe that a life filled with these carefree moments of unapologetic enjoyment is one we can all aspire to.”

MAA creative scale: 8

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.