OOH industry reunites to support Cephas Williams’ ‘9:29’ campaign/ George Floyd tribute one year on.

Cephas Williams, founder of The Black British Network, has launched a campaign on Digital OOH (DOOH) screens one year since the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. The campaign is titled ‘9:29’ (the time it took for Floyd to be killed) and will show the campaigning power of digital media and DOOH.

With Covid restrictions still in place, the campaign uses the power of digital media and billboards on the same streets where physical demonstrations were held last year.



Following on from the 2020 campaigns ‘Let’s Not Forget’ and ‘Letter to Zion,’ this seeks to encourage last year’s demonstrators to re-post their images using the hashtags #TheDigitalDemonstration and #929, on Instagram or Twitter social platforms.

Supported by Talon Outdoor and multiple OOH media companies, Williams is working with Hashtag’d who will be using software to get permission to aggregate and curate any new post with the associated hashtags across a network of screens. Clear Channel and JCDecaux are the first companies to get behind the campaign as Williams seeks to grow the number of screens and visibility across the country in the lead up to May 25th.

OOH media companies will display creative specific to the times 9:29 am and 9:29 pm for the duration of 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The campaign will be live through May.

Williams says: “The 2020 Black renaissance pushed corporate companies and institutions to stop, listen and have long overdue conversations, specific to the Black community, but many of these conversations did not last and many of the statements were empty and short lived.

“The aim of ‘9:29’ is to highlight images from the Black Lives Matter protest after the death of George Floyd and to display them on billboards nationwide presenting a creative time-stamp of images and moments.”