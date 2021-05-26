On-the-move marketing group MSQ weathers pandemic

0 Shares Share

Rapidly expanding UK-based marcoms group MSQ seems to have survived the pandemic in good shape, reporting a gross profit of £68m and revenue of £93m in the financial year to end February.

MSQ’s agencies include Freemavens, Holmes & Marchant, The Gate, MBAstack, MMT Digital, Smarts, Stein IAS, twentysix and Walk-In Media. Last year it bought Peter Scott’s Be Heard Partnership. Backed by private equity firm LDC, it now employs 800 people in 12 offices worldwide and is moving into a new Covent Garden HQ in June (below.)

CEO Peter Reid says: “The past year has thrown up a unique set of challenges and I’m really proud of the way that everyone across the MSQ group has responded. I believe our agile, client-centric model of joined-up agencies is perfectly suited to the current climate, and our latest set of results is testament to that.

“Through agility, creativity and strong client relationships, the agencies within MSQ most affected by the pandemic managed to bounce back quickly, whilst others maintained the momentum of previous years to reach new heights. And of course, through key acquisitions such as Be Heard, our group is stronger and more diverse than ever. We will continue to invest in new talent and new capabilities going forward to further build on our big ambitions.”