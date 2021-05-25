Ogilvy raids Deloitte for new CX creative boss

0 Shares Share

Ogilvy global CEO Andy Main has raided his old employer Deloitte Digital for a new ECD for CX operation Ogilvy Experience, Kaleeta McDade.

McDade was Deloitte’s group experience director at its studios in the US and India. She has also held senior design and creative roles with Google Brand Studio, Apple, Sapient Shanghai, and Sapient Atlanta so seems to tick all the boxes for Main as he tries to modernise Ogilvy.

Mcdade (above) says: “I am thrilled to be a part of a company that has storytelling at its heart and soul, but also has proven its ability to use experience design at an enterprise level, using technology to enable society.

“As a digital humanist, I believe when experiences are produced at the intersection of creativity, humanity, and technology, they have the power to transform companies and brands, creating spaces of levity, safety, and purpose.”

A digital humanist eh? That’s a new one. The emphasis on storytelling is also worth noting: digital types keep saying this of agencies but it’s a long time since storytelling – ads with a compelling narrative – were thick on the ground.

It’s all part of Ogilvy owner WPP’s ‘creative transformation” positioning, something that differentiates them from consultants (they hope.) Main and his new team are certainly giving it their best shot. The key for the likes of WPP is: can they find the talent? Raiding the consultants, as here, may be the way they’ll go.