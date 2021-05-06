Now Trouble Maker wins tech firm Oppo UK

0 Shares Share

New London agency Trouble Maker has been appointed technology firm Oppo UK’s digital, social and media communications agency of record.

The appointment, following a competitive pitch, will see Trouble Maker (below) handling all OPPO’s digital marketing, social media campaigns and media planning activity. The agency begins with the launch the brand’s new flagship mobile device, the Find X3 series.

Adam Clarkson, chief business officer at Trouble Maker says: “OPPO is an extremely impressive global leader in mobile device technology and represents an exciting challenge for Trouble Maker, as we look to support them in their quest to rival industry leaders and become the number one challenger brand in the category.

“Their ambition coupled with best-in-class device performance paves the way perfectly for us to disrupt the status quo of a stagnant sector, by doing things first, inspiring change and promoting a more human-focused connection to the brand for consumers in the UK and beyond.”

Oppo UK MD Kevin Cho says: “We were thoroughly impressed with the Trouble Maker team throughout the pitch process. While there were many other agencies involved in our RFP process, we chose Trouble Maker because we saw their passion for our brand and their hunger to succeed.

“We anticipate seeing great things from this talented team and are looking forward to working with them to grow our brand in the UK through fresh thinking that aligns with humanising technology and delivering best-in-class smart devices for all Britons.”

Troublemaker was formed in June 2019 by Jonathan Fraser, Adam Clarkson, Jonny Grum and Simon Hankin. Clients include Peroni global and Sports Direct social media. Oppo operates in more than 40 countries.