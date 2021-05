0 Shares Share

Controversial British prime minister Boris Johnson gets it in the neck for lots of things (mostly deservedly although it doesn’t seem to prevent him winning elections.)

But he probably didn’t expect to cop it from Greenpeace for the UK’s seemingly abysmal record in dumping unwanted plastic on other countries.

Directed by Jorik Dozy and Sil van der Woerd.

Goes with the territory…

MAA creative scale: 8.