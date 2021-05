0 Shares Share

Heineken’s Amstel has signed up tennis whizz Rafa Nadal to front its low/zero alcohol variants and here he is in ‘Choose you way to live’ for Amstel Ultra.

And it’s like stepping into a time warp – the time when the right one was Martini, if you were armed with a speedboat and something in a swimming costume.

By Central Films in Mallorca. Rafa smiles a lot.

Quite refreshing in its retro way – although not sure that’s intentional.

MAA creative scale: 3.5.