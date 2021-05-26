More planet-saving: this time it’s new look Sainsbury’s

0 Shares Share

Sainsbury’s is showing somer welcome signs of life under new CEO Simon Roberts. Predecessor Mike Coupe, like so many CFOs who get the top job, was more into deals than marketing. Roberts arrived from Boots, a private equity-driven operation these days, but maybe he’s been let off the leash.

Sainsbury’s has a new strapline – ‘Helping Everyone Eat Better’ – and, inevitably, it’s doing so (partly) to save the planet.

Agency Wieden+Kennedy has developed a strong look for Sainsbury’s over the years regardless and it’s evident again here, allied to W+K’s own trademark version of food porn. If you can’t get David Attenborough for these efforts, try Stephen Fry.

Sainsbury’s CMO Mark Given says: “At Sainsbury’s, we believe everyone should have access to food that is better for them and the planet. As a supermarket serving communities across the country, working with a global supply base, we recognise that we have a responsibility and a once in a lifetime opportunity, to help drive lasting change.

“With our new commitment, we want to help our customers make healthier and more sustainable food choices. From providing new, healthy recipes and offering incentives for eating more fruit and veg, we can’t wait to bring the nation on this journey with us.”

So will we all be munching beetroot burgers? Doubt it somehow although we may be batting for those who do.

At some point lots of us will tire of this planet-saving bombardment. For now Sainsbury’s and W+K seem to be doing a pretty good job with it.

MAA creative scale: 8.