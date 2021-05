MAA blast from the past: milk’s ‘lotta bottle’ and Birds Eye

0 Shares Share

Were ads better then than they are now? Some were no doubt, others maybe not..

It was a less woke world too, as these demonstrate.

Here’s Allen Brady & Marsh from 1983 for the UK National Dairy Council (ABM was never exactly a beacon of creativity but highly successful in its day.)

And Birds Eye from HHXL in 1996, a much-lauded and one-time Campaign agency of the decade. Featuring a young Ben Whishaw

Maybe advertising’s ephemeral by nature.