MAA blast from the past: Fink and Clarke’s ‘Face’ for BA

0 Shares Share

British Airways is back on the airwaves with a workmanlike effort from Ogilvy. Once upon a time BA was the blue riband of UK, maybe global, ad accounts.

Now Ogilvy could hardly have essayed this in a pandemic, even had they and the client wanted to. But Graham Fink and Jeremy Clarke’s famous ‘Face’ for Saatchis in 1989 does maybe show how ambition has reduced in advertising (along with budgets, this is reputed to be one of the most expensive ads ever made.) Directed by Hugh Hudson, who seemed to spend a lot of time shooting commercials in Arizona (Benson & Hedges) and Utah.

Wonder if the new brooms in BA’s marketing department even have a copy?