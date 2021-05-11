Don't Miss

KFC shares buckets of love in new campaign by Mother

KFC’s new campaign gets quite sentimental about its customers, building a mutual love story that involves real stories of KFC tattoos, a marriage proposal over a bargain bucket, and the dramas of the great chicken shortage of 2018. It ends with the line, “We love you too.”

The fast food competition looks to be hotting up in the UK, with Wendy’s returning to the market after 20 years, using Oxford as as the springboard to its pan-European expansion plans. (VMLY&R is its main agency in the US – will it be a shoo-in for them here?)

Jack Hinchliffe, marketing director at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “We wanted this campaign to celebrate each and every one of our fans. They have been unwavering and constantly show us their dedication in wonderful ways. We really do love you too.”

Hermeti Balarin, a partner at Mother, said: “No other brand conjures up this level of adoration, so it was about time we compiled it all into one feel-good package. Here’s to the fans.”

There’s a nostalgic feel, including a reprisal of the “Finger Lickin’ Good” line. Extra points for the Barry White soundtrack.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

