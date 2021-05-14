Don't Miss

Is Unilever’s Lynx still an orphan in a woke world?

Unilver seems to have a thing about “influencers’ and it’s rounded up a gaggle of them for this new campaign for Lynx from The Martin Agency. So we have them (including Anthony Joshua) strutting their stuff – and one brief hug as a reminder of what Lynx was supposed to do.

“The effect,” it tells us, “is iconic.” So that’s all right then.

Lynx is an orphan in a woke world and I know kids speak in code.

But this is content (albeit highly skilled) not culture, as David Golding once put it.

MAA creative scale: 5.

