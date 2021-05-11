Is Saatchi overdoing it for front foot BT?

0 Shares Share

BT is making some big claims for its broadband via new agency Saatchi & Saatchi and here’s another one, claiming it’s services (88% of them if you read the small print) are “unbreakable.”

As with the recent CleanMyMac ad from TBWA Helsinki, ‘broadband rage’ shows the angst these bloody services can cause us.

Better than Kevin Bacon with his implausible “network envy” for BT’s EE.

Is BT’s broadband really this good (EE certainly isn’t – not in my corner of London anyway.) Methinks they do claim too much.

MAA creative scale: 4.