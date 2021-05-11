Don't Miss

Is Saatchi overdoing it for front foot BT?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

BT is making some big claims for its broadband via new agency Saatchi & Saatchi and here’s another one, claiming it’s services (88% of them if you read the small print) are “unbreakable.”

As with the recent CleanMyMac ad from TBWA Helsinki, ‘broadband rage’ shows the angst these bloody services can cause us.

Better than Kevin Bacon with his implausible “network envy” for BT’s EE.

Is BT’s broadband really this good (EE certainly isn’t – not in my corner of London anyway.) Methinks they do claim too much.

MAA creative scale: 4.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.