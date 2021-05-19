Innocent unveils new brand platform – Little Drinks, Big Dreams by Mother

0 Shares Share

Here’s another version of 2021’s most popular duo: a new brand platform (clue – might have something to do with saving the planet) and a chirpy tune (not quite a jingle but close.)

Innocent Drinks and agency Mother are launching Little Drinks, Big Dreams – “a new brand platform designed to connect a new generation of drinkers with its ongoing mission to make great-tasting healthy drinks, using the best of nature and with no added sugar, that help people and the planet.”

In a Mother-ish way, mercifully.

Innocent CEO Douglas Lamont says: “The launch of innocent’s Little Drinks, Big Dreams is an important moment for us. It gives us a platform to talk about the many fantastic initiatives within the company – from carbon reduction to recycling, sustainable farming and helping people and communities – sharing information and what we’ve learnt along the way and hopefully inspiring others.

“This year is shaping up to be a major opportunity for UK businesses to look beyond the pandemic towards the sort of world we want for ourselves and future generations. innocent is determined to play its part in that conversation – whether through our role in the Better Business Act coalition, or our ongoing B-Corp commitment. Innocent’s Little Drinks, Big Dreams is both a marker of where we stand and a way of showing where we’re going.”

Bet Allen Brady & Marsh didn’t have these weighty issues to contend with.

Deftly done though.

