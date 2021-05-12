Don't Miss

HFSS advertising ban looms despite industry opposition

The Queen’s Speech yesterday confirmed the government’s intention to introduce a 9pm watershed for HFSS advertising on TV, and a total ban for online starting in April next year.

The advertising industry has been fighting against this for years, arguing that its output’s contribution to obesity is minimal — although Bite Back 2030, a charity backed by Jamie Oliver, says that children are bombarded by 500 online junk food ads a day.

Advertising Association CEO Stephen Woodford said: “We are dismayed at the Government’s decision. The Government’s own evidence shows that such measures will be ineffective in tackling obesity. The country needs balanced, consistent and well-evidenced policy interventions that will make a positive difference. The 9pm watershed and online ban will not reduce obesity levels, but will damage business and innovation and put jobs at risk.”

The AA argues that the government’s own research says that a total online ban will reduce a child’s calorie intake by just 2.84 calories a day – although this figure reflects the effect of displacing the advertising to other media, rather than banning it altogether.

It seems that, for the government, advertising is an “easy” target for tackling obesity, but not necessarily an effective one – particularly if used in isolation.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

