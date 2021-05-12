Don't Miss

Google appoints BBH to drive Global Citizen 2030 goals

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Global Citizen is an organisation with the noble aim of ending extreme poverty in the world by 2030. Google is doing its bit to help, and has appointed BBH to create a campaign focused on one of its goals, “Resume Learning Everywhere.”

Before Covid-19, 258 million children around the world were out of school; this has since spiralled to nearly 1.5 billion children who have had their education impacted. BBH’s campaign, supported with media by Jellyfish, encourages people to sign up as Global Citizens and help make a difference.

Felipe Guimarães, BBH creative director, said: “As creatives we try and find opportunities for our work to do good. Sometimes we are lucky to find clients and briefs that demand a positive impact on the world. This was one of them, to create a powerful piece of comms that empowers people to take action and help solve the problems of today’s world. I believe we got to something that will do just that.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.