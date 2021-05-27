Former W+K strategy chief Ben Armistead joins 72andSunny Amsterdam

0 Shares Share

72andSunny Amsterdam has hired Ben Armistead as its new executive strategy director. Armistead (left) was latterly W+K’s global head of effectiveness. He left last year.

Armistead joins 72andSunny’s leadership team of Lauren Portelli (managing director), Stephanie Oakley (director of production), Rey Andrade and Laura Visco (executive creative directors.)

Armistead says: “There are only a handful of agencies in the world that are genuinely defined by creativity and 72andSunny has always been one of them. You take that creative bar and you combine it with brilliant partners who make you laugh and think, plus the opportunity to lead an incredible agency into a new chapter and the mind boggles at what can be done. And you get to do all that in Amsterdam..”

W+K London has seen a number of senior departures in the last year or so including long-serving head Neil Christie and executive creative directors Tony Davidson and Ian Tait.