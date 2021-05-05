Extra Gum celebrates the return to a social life with ecstatic post-lockdown ad

0 Shares Share

Set “some time in the not too distant future,” a new ad by Energy BBDO in Chicago celebrates an ecstatic escape from social distancing, depicting a world where people roll around snogging in the park and share Extra chewing gum.

As laptops snap shut on Zoom calls and office workers rediscover a lost world, Celine Dion’s “It’s all coming back to me now” provides the soundtrack.

Judging by the delirious scenes at the Liverpool night club trial last weekend, Extra’s fantasy of the summer to come could be pretty close to the truth — for the more vaccinated parts of the world at least.

MAA creative scale: 7