Droga5 opens in Tokyo, lines up Brazil and China

Accenture Interactive is rolling out its creative flagship Droga5 around the world, first in Tokyo then Brazil and China later this year. NYC-based D5 also has a thriving outpost in London.

Heading up Tokyo are Chris Burgess,CCO Masaya Asai and Dan Ng (l-r.)

David Droga says: “Japan has long been a source of inspiration for anyone creative. It’s home to so many brands and visionaries known for their innovation, ingenuity, and integrity. It’s a natural place for us to open our next generation office. We are grateful and excited for this future.” Grateful for Accenture’s commitment, presumably.

Accenture Interactive president for growth markets Flaviano Faleiro says: “Droga5’s expansion builds on the success of the new disruptive agency model we’ve pioneered and is a reflection of our continued investment in our clients and people in Asia Pacific.”

Accenture is everywhere of course so adding a D5 element isn’t that big a deal but it’s still a sign of confidence in the creative agency it bought for $475m at the tail end of 2019. Accenture has also acquired a gaggle of other agencies in recent years including Karmarama in the UK, Rothco in Ireland and The Monkeys in Australia, which seem to be doing OK under their own steam.