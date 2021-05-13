Drama and reality TV fight to the death in Uncommon’s new campaign for ITV Hub

ITV is fending off streaming service rivals by promoting its on-demand digital Hub, and this new ad by Uncommon does a good job, with a theatrical spot that pits drama against reality TV in a fight-to-the-death for viewers’ attention.

Jason Watkins (probably best known for his Harold Wilson in Netflix’s The Crown and for the BBC’s W1A, but also in a lot of ITV dramas) and Love Island’s Kem Cetinay fight for supremacy, with surprising results.

Nils Leonard, co-founder at Uncommon added: “ITV are unique — they are the only place to bring together epic British drama and ferocious reality in one place on the ITV Hub. We celebrate this collision with a series of gloves off-films that blur the lines between advertising and entertainment, all showing the lengths ITV stars will go to in the fight for your attention.”

The spot is directed by Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for “The King’s Speech” and had success with Les Misérables but is leaving the ill-fated “Cats” film off his CV.

Success alway has its detractors, and there are many mutterings that Uncommon’s work is all attention-grabbing stunts and short term solutions, but this ad is a shot of genuine quality commercial entertainment.

