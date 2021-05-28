D&AD: AMV BBDO wins ad agency of the year and ‘Womb Stories’ wins one of three Black Pencils

0 Shares Share

D&AD has awarded three Black Pencils (its top award) this year, all of which went to campaigns with a cause.

AMV BBDO’s “Womb Stories” raised awareness of women’s experiences; McCann New York’s “True Name” is a collaboration with Mastercard to support the rights of transgender and nonbinary people to use their chosen names on credit cards; and “Boards of Change” by FCB Chicago turned plywood boards, used to barricade storefronts during Black Lives Matter protests, into polling booths.

MASTERCARD ‘TRUE NAME’

CITY OF CHICAGO ‘BOARDS OF CHANGE’

AMV BBDO also won Company of the Year, ahead of Publicis Italia which did well thanks to its “Francesca” spot for Diesel. Apple was Client of the Year. Top country was the US with 355 winning entries, followed by the UK with 296 and France with 90.

The President’s Awards went to director Kem Gehrig, known for a range of commercials including Libresse “Viva La Vulva,” Nike “Dream Crazier,” and Sport England’s “This Girl Can.”

Naresh Ramchandani, D&AD President, said: “Creative excellence is work that acts both for the brief and for the world, putting social purpose at the heart of commercial success, and showing us that great creativity lifts everybody up. Kim is not just an ‘issues director’, because when she addresses issues, they’re not issues at all – they’re national and international provocations and celebrations that touch the hearts of everyone who cares and many more who didn’t know they did.”