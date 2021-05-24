Brothers and Sisters team wins back Center Parcs

0 Shares Share

Brothers and Sisters has won back the Center Parcs account it lost to VMLY&R in 2017. Lead creative agency Brothers and Sisters was supported in the pitch by TMW and production company Affixxius.

B&S CEO Matt Charlton says: “We are so delighted to be working with Center Parcs again, an incredible brand. We wanted to take this pitch to another level in terms of integrated 360 thinking by complementing our own strategic and creative capabilities we have an amazing collaboration model now with genuine best in class partners all working with us as one single team.

“It is a great validation of our belief that best solutions for brands involve the best working together not in separation”

Center Parcs UK sales and marketing director Colin Whaley says: “Brothers & Sisters came through a very competitive pitch process and their innovative collaboration approach struck a chord with us; we are enthused by the potential of this new creative team environment, where we believe this mix of perspectives, experience and talent will allow us to be far more dynamic and agile in delivering exciting output.”

Center Parcs currently operates five Villages in the UK: Whinfell Forest, Sherwood Forest, Elvedon Forest, Woburn Forest, Longleat Forest plus Longford Forest in Ireland.