Don't Miss

British Airways tiptoes back into the air with Ogilvy

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 min ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

British Airways is saddling up for a (hoped-for) return to the air with its first post-pandemic campaign. “We all have something that makes us fly,” it says, “for us it’s you.” Well, yes.

From WPP’s Team Horizon headed by Ogilvy, currently under review as BA shuffles its marketing pack yet again.

BA’s issues aren’t all pandemic-related of course, it’s had loads of bad PR in recent years from from computer glitches to the imposition of M&S sandwiches in place of free meals and revolting staff (although it’s managed to round up some here.)

In the circumstances you can’t blame Ogilvy for treading carefully. But that’s about it.

MAA creative scale: 4.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.