BBH poaches BBC Creative’s Helen Rhodes as new ECD

After a couple of years at the BBC’s in-house creative agency, Helen Rhodes is returning to advertising to take up the role of executive creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

At the BBC, as well as creating big campaigns like “Bringing Us Closer” during the pandemic, she worked on less traditional projects like an immersive online exhibition for “I May Destroy You,” a Dracula special build that got creepier as darkness fell, setting posters on fire for David Attenborough’s “Perfect Planet,” and an educational film series around Steve McQeen’s “Small Axe” series.

Rhodes was previously at Wieden+Kennedy Portland, TBWA, Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R and DLKW/Lowe, so she has a great advertising pedigree. Quite a coup for BBH and good to see someone talented moving back into advertising.

Rhodes, who will work closely with CEO Karen Martin and CCO Stephen de Wolf, said: “I am very proud of my time at BBC Creative, but the opportunity to come to BBH and help define its next chapter proved impossible to pass up. The creative ambition and enthusiasm of the leadership team is hugely inspiring. I’m excited to work with the many talented people at BBH and can’t wait to see what we can do together.”

De Wolf said: “I am beyond thrilled Helen will be joining us at BBH London. Not only am I hugely jealous of her ideas, but it’s also Helen’s ability to make work that taps into societal moments and modern culture, that makes them so impactful. Our industry needs more of that and I’m excited Helen will be bringing that, her humanity and amazing leadership to our agency.”