Ballantine’s goes for half the ad, all the character in winner from CPB

It’s enough to provoke another revolt in the Scottish highlands but Ballantine’s is launching Ballantine’s Light, half-strength whisky.

So agency CPB (is it still Crispin Porter + Bogusky? Keeps changing) has produced a neat campaign (three below) of “half an ad.”

Could help put CPB on the London map. Clients will love it – half ads will be popping up everywhere.

MAA creative scale: 8.