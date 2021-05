0 Shares Share

This could be a fun ad war on the way: Apple is plugging its new privacy stance with a TBWA campaign inviting inquisitive others – Facebook anyone? – to “mind their own business.”

iPhone users now have to opt in to allow other apps to track them here, there and everywhere on the internet.

Will Facebook respond? A tricky one for whichever agency gets the job – something of a moral dilemma. Do those register these days? We’ll see.