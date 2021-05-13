Adam&eveDDB hits yet another winner – for PlayStation

0 Shares Share

Adam&eveDDB is clearly emerging, fangs at the ready, from its Paddington fastness to reclaim its various agency of the year crowns and see off challenges from the likes of former founders’ New Commercial Arts, Uncommon and the rest.

Nearly everything it’s produced recently has been well nigh impeccable (Aviva’s a bit wishy washy but it’s corporate) and here’s another in its outstanding campaign from PlayStation.

The campaign isn’t just brilliant technically (not so difficult maybe these days) but actually brings human gamers into the mix, startling for the sector.

MAA creative scale: 9.