Xandr’s Harvin Gupta: how can advertising evolve in a world without third-party cookies?

When Google first announced in 2020 its intent to phase out the use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by 2022, two years seemed like a long time to prepare. However, that final cut-off date is fast approaching, and advertisers need to start looking for new solutions to engage customers in a personalised way in order to deliver effective digital ad campaigns.

The reality is that digital advertising has always been a fast-paced environment that is no stranger to disruption. Technology and processes have advanced rapidly over the past two decades and change is a given – if not a constant – within the sector.

It is probably fair to say, though, that the demise of the third-party cookie is the industry’s biggest challenge yet. We’re seeing what was the mainstay of how we enable advertisers to track and identify users removed.

Why this change is needed

With the growing consumer and regulatory demands for digital privacy, in particular the arrival of GDPR, this change has been inevitable. It’s important to note that however much we have come to rely on cookies, they have always been deeply flawed. Initially created as a means to help improve user experience on websites, cookies were never intended for the purpose they have been given in the digital ad industry.