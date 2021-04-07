Volvo adds sustainability to safety in likely award-winner from Grey

0 Shares Share

Chinese-owned car brand Volvo (strange but true) is back with another global safety campaign but this time with an extra element – sustainability.

So, in a clever campaign from Grey it’s added in a collapsing iceberg as the biggest (global) safety test yet for the world at large. Volvo, like most other car companies, is going all-electric.



The film, shot by Ivan Zacharias at Smuggler, takes us all the way to the Arctic Circle.

Volvo head of marketing and brand Mike Johnstone says: “I am very proud to bring the Ultimate Safety Campaign to life. Sustainability is now as important as safety to us, with climate action having the highest priority, and Volvo Cars has one of the most ambitious climate plans in the car industry. That’s why we’re proud to highlight the work we are doing through this campaign taking real action to combat global warming.”

Back when Uncommon’s Nils Leonard ruled the creative roost at Grey London, Volvo won tons of awards for its safety campaigns.

This, especially the blessedly un-preachy film with inspired presenter Bjorn, might well add to them. Given that it’s purpose with everything these days, it would be hard not to award it.

MAA creative scale: 9.5.