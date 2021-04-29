Uncommon’s campaign for Formula E celebrates the power of sport to move the world forward

0 Shares Share

Formula E races take place in city streets, so that’s where Uncommon took its advertising shoot in this new spot for the brand, which was filmed in Mexico.

The ad is meant to appeal to the next generation of racing fans by positioning the sport as a catalyst for change in the world.

Henry Chilcott, Formula E chief brand officer said: “[The campaign] pushes us both to embrace change and to accelerate towards it. Everything Formula E does aims to showcase how we are leading the way in sport, on and off the track. This film captures our ambition, spirit and the thrilling nature of electric street racing perfectly.”

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, said: “The power of sport has always played a role in moving the world forward. More than any fly poster or political rant, sport can hold a mirror up to problems in our society and raise the attention needed to help create real change. Formula E is at the forefront of creating a sustainable force for good in the racing industry and we’re so proud to bring that message to bear in this powerful piece of work.”

The film will run across TV, digital, social and broadcast channels in the UK, Germany, US and other global markets until the end of the summer when Season 7 of Formula E finishes. The campaign will also partner with influencers including Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash, sports and entertainment presenter (and ex Love Islander) Josh Denzel and YouTuber Joe Weller.

It looks amazing but, like Arthur C Clarke (who announces in the film that “the only thing we can be sure of about the future is that it will be absolutely fantastic”), the message is hedging its bets somewhat.

MAA creative scale: 7