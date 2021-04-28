Uncommon wins Merchant Gourmet pitch to become the brand’s lead creative partner

0 Shares Share

Merchant Gourmet, best known for its upmarket pulses and grains, has appointed Uncommon Creative Studio to grow the brand’s reputation for sustainable ingredients and high quality plant-based products.

The growing popularity of vegetarianism and concern for the environment is seen as an opportunity for Merchant Gourmet to bring the brand to a wider audience.

Nyree Chambers, head of brand, Merchant Gourmet said: “At Merchant Gourmet, we want to be a catalyst to reducing meat consumption in the UK by 5%. An ambitious goal needed a fitting partner – Uncommon Creative Studio was just that. Their shared vision and infectious creativity drew us in. We can’t wait to kick this partnership off, as we embark on challenging the way we eat in the UK to improve the planet.”

The business, which styles itself as a “plant-based pioneer,” has been going for 25 years, but has not traditionally been a big advertiser, preferring PR and — more recently — recipe-sharing on social media.