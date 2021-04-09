UM wins Purplebricks UK media

0 Shares Share

Interpublic’s UM media agency seems to be on a roll – always strong in the US but now winning business in the UK.

Latest is Purplebricks, the UK’s first online, lower commission operator and, from time to time, a big advertiser. UM has been appointed after a pitch that begun in January, run with Mediasense. Media spend is an estimated £7m.

Purplebricks CMO Ben Carter says: “93 per cent of all house and flat sales are still done on the high street so there is significant opportunity for us to transform the property sector. We will be working very closely with UM to develop a data-driven media and brand strategy that gets more UK house sellers and buyers using Purplebricks.

“UM demonstrated very strong strategic thinking throughout what was a very competitive process and we were particularly impressed with their local marketing capabilities – and are looking forward to working closely with them to help transform our marketing.”