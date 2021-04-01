Don't Miss

Tide’s ‘Cold Callers’ might leave you – cold

Tide and its advertising have been big successes for Procter & Gamble – winning big at Cannes when there was one – and now they’re back with Tide Cold Callers, extolling the virtues of a cold water product that can (they say) save you $100 a year.

And protect the environment, of course.

From Saatchi & Saatchi New York, which seems to be the leading light in P&G’s ‘Woven’ fabric care agency collective (others are Leo Burnett and Grey.)

So we have cold callers Ice-T and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin (former wrestler turned actor) calling celebs. In this one it’s Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy.

Murphy is great, as always. The rest of it not so sure.

Some might find its take on raucous ads funny, others just raucous.

The best funny ads stay just the right side of completely over the top. It’s becoming a lost art.

MAA creative scale: 5.

