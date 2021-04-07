Talon initiates digital Out of Home trading reset

0 Shares Share

Talon is optimising its approach to Digital Out of Home (OOH) trading, putting audience at the heart of the mechanics of delivering audience, price and value. The new approach will allow clients to more easily assess the value of Digital OOH compared to other media whilst ensuring every £ is rewarded with efficient audience volumes.

The approach represents a trading reset for 2021 that will simplify rather than commoditise OOH buying. The approach focuses exclusively on delivering an omnichannel view of audiences ensuring the ability to reach and activate target audiences across OOH is conducted in the same way as via social and online channels. Using the common language of CPM will also make it simpler to integrate OOH and amplify outcomes.

Collaborating with all media owners and using the significant advances in technology and use of data will allow for greater flexibility in finding and delivering audiences, at the right price. Thus, it represents a transformational move for OOH, with Talon lining up key buying and selling points in the market to make this possible.

Talon will place greater emphasis on finding the value of the audience being targeted, traded and bought, rather than just focusing on the OOH asset, which will still be subject to grading qualification. Aligning to the trading mechanic of price reflects wider client and agency desire for greater clarity over pricing, whilst enabling a better balance of campaign audience delivery and a fairer value set against OOH formats and locations. This offers complete audience transparency for our digital trades and maximises the value equation for our clients.

Phil Dack, Talon’s Accountability and Performance director, explains the process: “It is important to recognise in Out of Home that not all formats and locations possess the same value. Our new approach enables us to trade the value of audiences for clients and enable us to change the supply in less demanded dayparts and across towns and cities as we negotiate audience behaviour changes.

“We can demonstrate a more consistent weight of audience delivery in places like London, particularly with the proliferation of new digital locations, to better follow the audience to environments like malls and local high streets, rather than be driven by invisible factors dictated by location and environment.”

Shenney O’Hara, investment director, Talon, says: “We will now be updating our trading approach to be fully audience-led and much more aligned to a conventional media channel and digital approach. This will simplify the process and enable clients to better understand the value they’re getting from a digital OOH plan, whilst reinforcing the true value of Talon’s independent specialist offer and be market leading in terms of engaging media owners to alter the language of Out of Home.”

About Talon: Talon Outdoor is an independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.

Talon has achieved the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Havas Media Group, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.