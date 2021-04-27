Don't Miss

Stellantis chooses Publicis over WPP in €2 billion car pitch

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News 1 hour ago 0

Publicis Groupe has beaten WPP in a €2 billion media planning and buying shoot-out for the world’s fourth biggest global car giant, Stellantis.

Stellantis (the name was chosen because it means “brighten with stars” in Latin) is the new name for the merged PSA and FCA car groups, which is headquartered in Amsterdam.

Publicis previously held the FCA media account (mostly through Starcom), while WPP worked with PSA — each account was worth around €1 million. Its collection of brands includes Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, Chrysler, Opel/Vauxhall, Maserati, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Dodge.

Car accounts have come back into fashion now that the move to electric and the bid to stay relevant as climate change climbs the agenda has made mainstream advertising and marketing a key priority for the sector.

On the creative side, both WPP and Publicis are associated with big car accounts – not necessarily Stellantis brands. WPP’s grip on Ford has ebbed to almost nothing over the years, but it still has a strong relationship with Volvo through Grey.

Publicis’ work for Renault in particular has been a calling card for the group over decades, while it also works, through various of its agencies, with Audi, Mercedes Benz, Toyota, and Fiat (ad for Fiat by Leo Burnett Brazil above).

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

