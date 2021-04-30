St Luke’s debuts for River Island, Leagas Delaney for Bowers and Wilkins headphones

0 Shares Share

UK fashion retailer River Island is still standing after lockdown – something to celebrate – and it’s launched the first campaign from new agency St Luke’s: ‘Unleash your vibe at River Island.”

Can you unleash a vibe? Suppose you can.

Anyway it’s lively effort, with nary a note of purpose.

River Island – Unleash Your Vibe – SS21 30” from St Luke's on Vimeo.

The current regime at St Luke’s knows what it’s doing. As does Leagas Delaney which is also debuting for headphones company Bowers and Wilkins. Addressing such a market as grown-ups is quite radical in its way.

MAA creative scale (both): 6.5.