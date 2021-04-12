Ryan Reynolds brings back Match’s Satan – for Mint Mobile

0 Shares Share

Actor Ryan Reynolds is turning a lot of assumptions about advertising on the their head (he owns some or all of some the brands his Maximum Effort works for, among other things.) Now he’s revived the Satan who featured memorably in an ad for Match.com at the height of the pandemic last year for his telecom brand Mint Mobile.

Here’s Mint Mobile with Satan working for a big mobile rival.

And last year’s Match.

And why not? If you have something that clearly works – and Satan does – why not use to the max. Other big companies in other sectors might be quaking in their boots in case Reynolds’ Satan comes knocking.

MAA creative scale: 8.