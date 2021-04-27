Rapp wins KFC’s UK CRM business

0 Shares Share

DDB’s Rapp has won the KFC CRM account in the UK, bouncing back after its loss of the VW Financial Services CRM business to Havas CX. Rapp won after a pitch organised by the AAR. The business moves from Iris.

KFC CMO Meg Farren says: “Firstly, we’d like to say an enormous thank you to the Iris team for all their hard work over the last few years, and for the professional way in which they have responded to our decision to call a review.

“Through the pitch process, we have been privileged to see some amazing thinking about the future potential of CRM and loyalty for our brand. In the end, we have come to the conclusion that Rapp will be the best partner to help us achieve our ambitions – we’re really looking forward to working with them and are excited for this new chapter.”

Rapp CEO Gabby Ludzker says: “This is truly the dream win – creating the future of CRM and loyalty for a cult brand.”