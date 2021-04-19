Publicis Italia enlists British pluck for global Heineken

0 Shares Share

Wot’s this – Italians pinching a Vera Lynn tune for a Dutch beer, the cheek of it.

Publicis Italia has had a good run with Heineken and it’s back with ‘We’ll Meet Again,’ a global campaign showing ways people have tried to have a good time in lockdown, part of Heineken’s #SocialiseResponsibly campaign.

Shot under doubtless trying circumstances by François Rousselet. ‘We’ll Meet Again,’ of course, is synonymous with British defiance in the Battle of Britain and the Blitz.

Heineken global senior director Bram Westenbrink says: “At Heineken our aim is to tell stories that resonate with people around the world. When we launched Ode to Close over a year ago, the world was in lockdown and our message was focused on the safety of our customers – Socialise Responsibly. With We’ll Meet Again, the campaign taps into the collective feeling of the moment, showing real life experiences that almost everyone can relate to, celebrating resilience and imagination with a clear message of hope for the future.”

Publicis Worldwide global CCO Bruno Bertelli says: “While the lockdown, and re-opening of cities, has been different in each country, what has connected us is our common desire to reconnect with people through social moments like nights out. With Heineken’s We’ll Meet Again, we made a campaign that celebrates that human truth while also highlighting the resilience, positive and never give-up spirit of people all around the world.”

Advertising any alcoholic drink these days is like walking on egg shells, let alone coping with lockdown.

Heineken’s is arguably the best around at the moment and this is well up to standard.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.