Premier Inn returns with Leo Burnett and (less) Lenny Henry

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 21 mins ago

Premier Inn has obviously had a hard time of it in the pandemic but now it’s back with Leo Burnett’s debut – ‘from booking to bed – rest easy.’

With Lenny Henry, who figured in most Premier Inn campaigns in its stint at Y&R, back for the voiceover. Media by UM.

Global customer director Tamara Strauss says: “We all love to get away and it’s safe to say that for many people this year the prospect of a holiday can’t come a moment too soon. But a trip away often goes hand-in-hand with a feeling of uncertainty – a hotel lottery with all the middlemen, fake reviews – the risk that plans may change and of taking a punt.

“Understandably today, these concerns have never been truer which is why trust has risen up people’s agendas. We provide comfort everyone can count on – a feeling of certainty and knowing you can rest easy when you choose to stay with us.”

Think I’ll wait for the Cipriani. But does what it says on the tin.

MAA creative scale: 6.

