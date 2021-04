0 Shares Share

Procter & Gamble is plugging h&s shampoo (Head & Shoulders) for men in Japan with this intriguing and, from time to time, foxing animated effort from Forsman & Bodenfors.

So we have a bunch of yakuza chasing our hero around the world, to rid him of dandruff it seems.

Question for P&G – where’s the ‘purpose?’

Answer: there doesn’t seem to be one apart from flogging shampoo and entertaining the groundlings.

Relief. M&A creative scale: 7.5.