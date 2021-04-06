P&G turns to George Floyd issue with ‘widen the screen’

0 Shares Share

This seems to be P&G’s take on the George Floyd issue, timed, presumably, for the trial of policeman Derek Chauvin. Or the potential aftermath anyway.

Inviting us to “widen the screen’ on the way we see things, race especially.

By Grey New York (or should that be AKQA Group?) Wonder if any of them recalled this famous effort by BMP and director Paul Weiland for the Guardian?

None the worse if they did, the proposition still works. The happy family jigging around at the end is maybe a touch too much.

Are issues like this any business of P&G’s? Or maybe the question should be, are they good business for P&G?

Well handled by Grey anyway.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.