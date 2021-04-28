Pablo wins DFS, Mediaplus wins Nikon

0 Shares Share

The seemingly endless lockdown agency reviews are coming through: Pablo in the UK has won the substantial DFS furniture account against strong opposition while Serviceplan’s media agency Mediaplus has won Nikon media in 12 European countries.

DFS moves from Krow after ten years. Pablo beat strong opposition from BBH and VCCP in the final stages of the pitch run by AAR.

DFS marketing director Nick Ashworth says: “AAR has led an extremely thorough strategic and creative review and we have been impressed by the high quality of work presented by a number of agencies.

“We look forward to working with Pablo to bring to life our customer benefits and we are excited to partner with them on the next step of our brand evolution.

“We also want to thank Krow for a great 10 years, as they have grown our brand, culminating with an IPA gold award.”

Mediaplus International is based in Munich. As well as Germany and Austria it will handle Nikon media in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, France, Great Britain, Hungary and Poland.

Nikon Europe general manager marketing Stefan Maier says: “Mediaplus has delivered a very coherent overall concept. We felt that they really wanted to work with us. In addition to their passion and customer focus, the team was also able to win us over through their profound understanding of our brand and the entire field of photography.”